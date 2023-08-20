In England they don’t explain it to him: how can a good player -not a super talent- like moises caicedo cost 144.6 million dollars…? (That is the official figure that Chelsea records). The most expensive pass in the history of England for a defensive midfielder than the 2022-2023 season, the only one that played completely in theI Brightonscored 1 goal and gave 1 assist in 43 outings on the field.

A footballer who does not specialize in creation, does not offer a header for the aerial game, does not stand out for his shot -that is why he does not take charge of still balls-; he is not a dribbler who breaks lines and creates imbalance. That he was also never a champion. He does he brings good management and distribution in the first line of the midfield.

(Mourning: Liverpool’s tribute to worker who tragically died, video)

(Luis Díaz is still on a roll: watch the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!)

Nor does anyone understand that Arsenal have paid 127 million for Declan Rice, a correct cutting midfielder, with less handling than Caicedo although with greater leadership and travel, more vertical, and who has recorded 5 goals and 3 assists in his recent season in eI West Ham United.

It is no less surprising that Arsenal itself pays 81.52 million for Kai Havertz, an ice floe. With good technique, yes. Soccer is inflated, exorbitant, but even so, they are completely incomprehensible values.

Same the 131.52 million that the Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernández They seem excessive, although it is worth saying that Enzo is an artist with the ball and has been a world champion (and figure) with Argentina, in addition to winning five other important titles with Defensa y Justicia, River and Benfica. He even managed to collect 10 goals and 6 assists in just 28 games in the 2021 league with River. All with 22 years.

Be careful, it’s not just the Premier League, the richest league in the world: the paris saint germain paid $65.22 million for Manuel Ugarte, orn almost unknown midfielder, Uruguayan, who in 85 games with Sporting Lisbon scored a goal. We could cite many similar cases in which no relationship is found between performance and sale price.

How much is Vinicius worth, then…? A machine to face and unbalance, to make and prepare goals, which he brings to its knees at the Bernabéu, which shines in the Champions League and stands out in Brazil. Five hundred million…? Further…? How much should he ask for?l Liverpool for Luis Diaz,



a fast striker, dribbler, scorer, assister…? What would be the price of Haaland, who in his first season at the Manchester City, At the age of 22, he signed 52 goals, 9 assists and won the maximum treble possible for an English club: league, cup and Champions…? Would a billion be fine for Haaland…? Or is it little…? These are the ones who win the games and the championships.

Why the astronomical figures in transfers…? The first explanation is that there is too much money in football. By way of examples: in the Champions League semifinal against Milan, Inter, playing local at the Giuseppe Meazzacollected 12 million euros only at the box office.

Apple paid MLS, a young but very promising league, 2.5 billion dollars for ten years in exchange for exclusive TV rights, plus an interesting percentage for each subscriber. The last Adidas contract with Real Madrid for his shirt is around 1,600 million euros for ten seasons.

Club stores, their museums, VIP tickets, television rights, prizes for participating in tournaments and other amounts of income have skyrocketed to levels unimagined until ten years ago. The Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for 178 million dollars and sold it (forced by the British Government) in 2022 for 5,312 million, exactly thirty times more.

Additionally, soccer is being approached by lots of hyper-millionaires, businessmen, sheikhs who seek visibility through the powerful repercussion that this sport guarantees. Even governments – like Saudi Arabia, Qatar or China– invest in number five as a launching pad for geopolitical purposes. There is what never was.

This leads to the key point: demand far exceeds supply. There are many buyers and few cracks. That’s why any good item, just that, trades above one hundred million. The Premier League Money overflows on all four sides and the clubs go out to spend with enthusiasm, however, what differentiates this moment from previous decades is that not only the four or five big clubs sign, they all go out and fill the cart.

He newcastle, new rich, has spent 131.52 million only in 3 reinforcements, without counting the ton that he disbursed in the previous book of passes. Apart from Arsenal and Chelsea, the two Manchester, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa (He stayed with Pau Torres, from Villarreal, for 35.87 million and closed the promising Nicolò Zaniolo). West Ham also scores with passes of that range.

There are million-dollar transfers in Spain (Madrid committed 131 million for Bellingham), Italy, Germany (Bayern brought Harry Kane at 108.69), France, Turkey, Portugal… Qatar is another rich market that is still restless and wants figures for his domestic tournament. He al-saddwho had already signed Mateus Uribe, paid 13 million dollars for the Ecuadorian Gonzalo Plata. And the frayed Coutinho is about to leave Aston Villa to go to the country that hosted the last World Cup.

And two emerging markets with great economic power: the relatively new North American MLS, which is no longer a destination for veterans as it was fifty years ago, hires youngsters for values ​​ranging between 7 and 15 million dollars and has already displaced the Mexican league. as the main destination for Latin Americans. The Major League has taken the number one in the world, Messi, and with him Busquets and Jordi Alba. The earthquake that Messi has caused will surely embolden the clubs to continue betting on stars.

And, of course, the brand new, ultra-million dollar Asian destination: Saudi Arabia. In January they tied Cristiano Ronaldo as a spearhead, and between June and so far in August they caught 29 more players in Europe. A true emptying: Neymar, Benzema, Kanté, Mahrez, Kessié, Firmino, Mané, Bono, Henderson, Milinkovic-Savic, Brozovic, Koulibaly, Malcolm, Ruben Neves. Of course Cristiano, they are names that are still making noise and would offer performance and billing in European tournaments.

Has football gone crazy…? Who knows. There is a lot of weird business, too much money and the amount of talent that would be needed is not being produced.

(What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America)

Jorge Barraza

For the time

last tango

@JorgeBarrazaOK