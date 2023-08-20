Hurricanes | The rains brought by Hurricane Hilary reached Mexico and the United States

Hilary’s rating has weakened from fourth to second level on a five-point scale.

Hurricane Hilary brought heavy rains to the California peninsula in Mexico and the southwestern United States on Saturday local time.

Hilary’s rating has weakened from fourth to second level on a five-point scale. Catastrophic and life-threatening floods caused by the hurricane and its rains are still likely, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the hurricane center’s forecast, the center of the storm will move through the coast of the California peninsula to the southern parts of the state of California during Saturday and Sunday local time.