The Government has confirmed that the King Felipe VI will not attend the first event to commemorate the 50 years since the death of the dictator Francisco Francowhich will be held on January 8 in the Auditorium of the Reina Sofía Museum. Moncloa sources assure that the monarch will not attend due to scheduling reasons but that it will join the anniversary initiative by participating in “several planned events”, such as the institutional visit to the former concentration camps of Auschwitz and Mauthausen or the event that will commemorate the “important” role that the monarchy played in the Transition. In this regard, the Executive concludes that both are “aligned” on this issuewhich they were able to confirm in a meeting between Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez this week.

