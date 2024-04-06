An Italian film that tells the story of two young lovers became one of the most watched productions in Netflix Worldwide. This film, based on the 2021 book of the same name written by Erin Doomwas positioned as one of the favorites by the platform's subscribers just two days after its official premiere and aims to be at the top of the top 10 most popular in the coming days.

Likewise, this captivating love plot lasts less than two hours, which makes it ideal to enjoy at any time of the day or to include in a plan for the weekend.

What is the teen romance movie that is one of the most watched on Netflix?

The film in question, which currently occupies second place in the Top 10 most popular in Netflix worldwide, according to FlixPatrol, it is 'Tear Maker'a film of Italian origin that is directed by Alessandro Genovesi and which premiered on the famous streaming service on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Thus, 'The Tearsmith'as is its name in English, surpassed other films such as 'Heart of the Hunter', 'The Maze Runner', 'No Pressure', among others, and is a strong candidate to take first place from 'The Wages of Fear' ', a French film remake of the film of the same name released in 1953 and which occupied that place a few hours after its release.

How long is 'Maker of Tears'?

'Tear Maker' It has a total duration of 105 minutes, which translates to 1 hour and 45 minutes. Likewise, this film, which captured the attention of many, is aimed at people over 16 years of age, due to the use of inappropriate language, according to the Netflix page.

What did critics say about 'Maker of Tears'?

Despite earning a place in the preferences of the public throughout the planet, 'Lacrime manufacturer'as is its original name, had a very negative reception from critics, who gave it a lower rating than expected.

For example, on IMDb, the film has a score of 5.4 out of 10, which comes from 904 reviews. While, on another specialized site such as Rotten Tomatoes, the picture is even worse, since the film received a rating of 0%, which was extracted from five opinions; However, the public gave it 60%.

What is 'Maker of Tears' about?

“Nica grew up in an orphanage, where legends were told such as that of the maker of tears, a mysterious craftsman guilty of having forged all the fears and anxieties that live in the hearts of human beings,” indicates the synopsis of the film on the page. by SensaCine.

“Now Nica is old enough to leave those childhood stories behind and live what for her is a dream come true: being adopted. An adoptive family will take her in, and also Rigel. Although both share a common past, coexistence seems impossible. Is it attraction that you feel? And why does Rigel seem to hide something dark in her being?”, concludes the review of 'Tear Maker'.

'Maker of Tears' did not have a good reception from critics. Photo: Netflix

