There have been moments of tension in the plenary session with the public held by the Alfafar City Council, since several neighbors have exploded against the mayor, Juan Ramón Adsuara, and against the municipal government for “abandoning them” after the DANA, calling for his resignation and a greater citizen participation.

Thus, the room has become small, since the room did not have a large capacity and there were many neighbors who wanted to come in to express their complaints, alleging that they have been suffering the consequences of DANA for 2 months. This was one of the most affected municipalities, where 15 people died and today they have not been able to return to normal, since the mud continues to accompany them: “Every week you set up paraetas in the street and today you do the plenary session here closed to that we can see you. Show your face. You are not ashamed,” denounced one of the people who was not able to access it, according to reports. Raise EMV.

Chants of “Out, out!” and “Resignation!” have been the protagonists of the Plenary Session, as has been learned Á Punt. Neighbors have requested the creation of local reconstruction committees for the affected areas, and are asking for greater citizen participation during the reconstruction process.

The previous one was held on November 28, however, this is the first in which neighbors are allowed access after the passage of DANA, so that they can express their complaints.