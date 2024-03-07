Just a week ago, one of the most anticipated games of the year was released, Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich continues the altered story that left us remake four years ago, because the team dand Square Enix wanted to experiment instead of retelling us the events of 1997. And although it has become a success as expected, there are people who have detected certain details that they will not let go for anything in the world, and that has happened precisely with a player who recorded a video.

In this clip you can see the user entering a part of water with the main character, Cloud, pointing out that when he comes out of this pond there is no indication that his clothes have been wet, since he looks completely dry and without dripping a single drop, which has made the user angry. And something that should be noted is that other games, even from generations ago, already had this part of realism in the physics and so on, such as the franchise of The Last of Us and some others.

Here the video:

I'm ready to quit. This is unacceptable. You jump into a full body of water, and there's no precipitation on Cloud. Wow, bone dry. It's PS5 only. It's 2024. SMH. #FF7R #FF7 #FinalFantasyVIIRebirth pic.twitter.com/QVcQ0vgvKv — AGSLIVE (@hard8_times) March 3, 2024

Given this, fans of the franchise have come out to defend the work, arguing that it has many other things to focus on such as the excellent combat, engaging story, endearing characters, exploration that is not finished in a few hours and cinematics that feel unreal. . However, they say that such a small detail cannot be perceived as something negative, at the end of the day much more is accomplished in the aforementioned aspects.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is available in PS5.

Editor's note: The complaint is a bit exaggerated, I don't think many people pay close attention to whether the characters end up with wet clothes, but hey, I guess their demands go beyond what can be considered perfection. Anyway, the rating doesn't go down for something like that.