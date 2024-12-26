Spain is a country of customs and peculiarities that do not leave those who visit it indifferent. From the late hours for lunch and dinner to the passion for after-dinner meals or the fact of enjoying the sun almost all year round, foreigners usually find several reasons to be surprised when they visit the country. In that sense, one of the discoveries that most impacts foreigners occurs in the Madrid Metroa transport that, in addition to its efficiency, has a series of peculiarities that attract the attention of outsiders. This is precisely what has happened to an Argentine tiktoker known as ‘sueltosxelmundo’, who could not help but share her astonishment when observing a curious habit of Madrid residents on the subway.

The unwritten rule that surprises foreigners

In the video, the content creator expresses her admiration for a practice that he has described as “a genius of Spain.” According to him, users of the Madrid Metro have the habit of stand on the right side of the stairs escalators, leaving the left side free for those who are in a hurry and want to move faster: «A genius of Spain is that on the escalators people stand on the right, leaving the left side free for those who want to go up or down walking and do it faster,” he says.

“This doesn’t happen in Argentina,” says the TikToker, visibly surprised. The Argentine content creator, who is dedicated to traveling and documenting her experience in different countries, highlighted how This unwritten rule not only facilitates transitbut reflects a empathy which is not always found in other places.

Finally, the TikToker took the opportunity to ask: "Do you know if it also happens in another country?", showing her curiosity to know if this behavior is exclusive to Spain or is repeated in other public transport systems.









The Madrid Metro

With more than 100 years of history, the Madrid Metro is not only one of the largest and most modern in Europebut it has also become a symbol of the city. Its efficiency, cleanliness and cultural particularities have transformed it into a point of reference for those who visit the capital.

It should be noted that, while many travelers highlight its punctuality and reach, others, like ‘sueltosxelmundo’, find in the small details one more reason to admire the operation of this public service. For her, this simple gesture on the escalators symbolizes a part of Spanish culture that exalts the respect for common space and the search for harmony in everyday life.