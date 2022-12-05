This is the touching story of one mom dancing with son at her weddingcausing everyone present to cry. The woman, forced onto a wheelchair, gets up to this dance on the most important day for her beloved boyfriend. Unfortunately, 10 days after this beautiful event, the woman has become a splendid angel.

Hightower scooters she had decided to get married. He had to hurry for an important reason: in December 2019 his mother Tereri received the diagnosis of ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurological disease that affects neurons associated with the control of voluntary muscle movement.

The whole family has faced the disease with her, which has no cure and is degenerative. They knew her end was near for her in summer 2020 when she lost the ability to speak, walk, eat on her own. To get around she used a electronic wheelchair.

He was waiting for the birth of his niece, my niece, and it has been going on for six months, seven months, and then he was waiting for our wedding. She wanted to be at our wedding.

To satisfy the mother’s wishes, as her health deteriorated, the whole family decided to make the boy’s wedding a special moment for Terri. And so it was, as evidenced by a video that quickly went viral and moved all who saw it.

Mom dances with son, the great wish of the woman with ALS on her wedding day

Scooter set the wedding for October 9, 2020 and planned the first dance with mom, choosing an absolutely perfect song: Mothers by Thomas Finchum.

For that occasion, the woman was able to leave the electronic wheelchair for a moment to dance with her son. Before shutting down forever 10 days later.