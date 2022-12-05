The question in the headline is poorly formulated. It should be the following: how is Real Madrid not going to forgive Kylian Mbappé? The French star has played four games in this World Cup in Qatar 2022 and has not left anyone in doubt. He is the best player in the world today, or at least the most decisive.
He is a player who today has plenty of confidence. He knows in his head that he is the best player in the world, and he shows it in every action. In each gallop, in each pass, in each dribble, in each shot… We already knew that he was a special player when he made his debut in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and scored four goals, but in this World Cup, playing in the position where has to play has shown that he is unique. He was already the best player in the World Cup in 2018 and is being the best in 2022.
The trick he did to the Real Madrid fans is priceless, and surely many will find it hard to forget it, but the pressure from Qatar to play the World Cup as a PSG player got the better of him. But I have no doubt that he will arrive in Chamartín and will make the Bernabéu public fall in love in two counted games. Because Mbappé has magic in his boots. He is today the most spectacular player to see live, and that is very popular in the ”White House”. There is already talk of a possible signing this summer of 2023, and being one of Florentino Pérez’s whims, it would not seem strange to me to see him in Madrid sooner than later…
