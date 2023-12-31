His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that the UAE welcomes “the new year to be a year of work, hope, preparation, and achievement.”

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Today we bid farewell to a past Emirati year.. and we welcome a new year.. we bid farewell to 2023 and we are all proud of what we have achieved and accomplished.. and we are all grateful to God who has guided us, repaid us, preserved our stability, and perpetuated our prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum explained, “We welcome the new year to be a year of work, hope, preparation, and achievement.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Every year, my beloved country is in glory, glory, and development. Every year, the atoms of its soil are dear, precious, and protected. Every year, my countrymen are in goodness, prosperity, and happiness. And every year, humanity is moving toward a better, greater, more stable, and more peaceful future.”