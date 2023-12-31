Australian cyclist and two-time Olympic medalist Roan Dennis was suspected of murdering his wife, world track cycling champion Melissa Hoskins. The agency reported this RMC Sport on Sunday, December 31st.

“Retired after the end of the season, Roan Dennis was arrested in Adelaide by Australian police on suspicion of murdering his wife. <...> A 33-year-old man allegedly hit his wife with his car,” the agency reports.

As noted, the Australian is suspected of “causing death by dangerous driving, careless driving and endangering the lives of others.”

It is clarified that Dennis has already been released on bail and will appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March of the coming year.

At the end of November, it was reported that South African Paralympic runner Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend, had been granted parole. The 37-year-old former athlete will be able to be released on January 5. He will have to comply with a number of conditions until his criminal record is completely expunged.

Pistorius was sentenced to prison after shooting dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at home on February 14, 2013. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison on a manslaughter charge and was released from prison on parole in 2015. Pistorius' case was subsequently reviewed, he was charged with murder and sentenced to six years in prison. After an appeal, the sentence was increased to 13 years 5 months.