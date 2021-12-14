Riyadh (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, participated in the work of the forty-second session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, where His Highness headed the UAE delegation in the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sister Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, at the Diriyah Palace in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

His Highness said, in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “On the way to the Riyadh summit today.. We need a strong start to the fifth decade of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s march.. Our peoples are looking forward to economic and development integration.. Our peoples are looking forward to real and deep cooperation.. Our peoples are waiting.” Among our meetings in Riyadh are the results of transforming all our cities into Riyadh of growth, prosperity and progress.”

The Riyadh summit included a number of topics related to the joint Gulf action process, and the achievements made in this framework towards more integration and cooperation among the GCC states, as well as discussing ways to advance the paths of Gulf cooperation in various fields, in a way that rises to the level of aspirations hoped for the future of this cooperation. And seeking to achieve everything that would achieve the good, security and prosperity of the GCC countries and its peoples.

The summit discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in shaping the future of sustainable development that will benefit the peoples of the GCC states, while monitoring more opportunities for economic development, emphasizing the importance of coordinating positions and uniting ranks in addressing the various forms of challenges facing the GCC states in order to confirm their ability to neutralize and overcome them. In light of the congruence of visions and aspirations for the future of the region and to serve its interests.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the summit

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chaired the work of the meeting of the 42nd session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the States Arabian Gulf.

During the opening speech of the summit, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed that the convening of the forty-second summit of the Council comes in light of many challenges facing the region, and requires more coordination of efforts, in a manner that enhances interdependence, security and stability of the GCC countries, stressing the importance of completing the elements of Economic unity and the common defense and security systems, in a way that enhances the regional and international role of the Council by unifying political positions and developing partnerships with the international community.

His Highness referred to the aspirations towards building a prosperous economic bloc, which requires creating an attractive and stimulating environment that depends on diversifying sources of income, unleashing the energies of promising economic sectors, keeping pace with technical developments in all fields, finding a balance to achieve security and stability in global energy markets, and dealing with the phenomenon of climate change. By providing the world with clean energy and supporting innovation and development in this field.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during his speech, touched on the overall situation in the Arab region, and the aspirations to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner based on dialogue in order to ensure security and stability in the region, and to enhance prospects for development throughout, while emphasizing the principles of good neighborliness and respect for UN resolutions. And spare the region all destabilizing activities.

The UAE delegation to the 42nd Gulf Summit included: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Muhammad Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and His Excellency Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, President Ceremony of the Vice President and Prime Minister.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the accompanying delegation, arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, yesterday. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was received by His Highness and his companions upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

His Highness was also received by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Acting Governor of Riyadh, His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and a number of Saudi princes, ministers and senior officials.

Mohammed bin Rashid heading the country’s delegation in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed, Mohammed Al Gergawi and members of the Emirati delegation

Congratulations on the success of “Expo”

In its final statement, the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf praised the leading role played by the United Arab Emirates to confront the phenomenon of climate change and its efforts in hosting Abu Dhabi COP28 in 2023, to support international efforts in this regard. The Supreme Council also congratulated the United Arab Emirates for The success witnessed by “Expo 2020”, stressing at the same time his full support for the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host “Expo 2030”, considering this a consolidation of the position of the GCC countries as an international center for business.

The Supreme Council affirmed its keenness on the strength and cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the unity of ranks among its members, and its desire to achieve more coordination, integration and interdependence in all fields, in order to achieve the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC states and for its states to stand united in the face of any threat to any of the GCC states.

Respect the principles of sovereignty

The Supreme Council reiterated the GCC states’ keenness to maintain stability and security in the region, support the prosperity of its peoples, and strengthen the council’s relations with brotherly and friendly countries and regional and international organizations, based on the role of the Cooperation Council as an essential pillar for maintaining regional and global peace and security, and strengthening the council’s role in achieving peace and sustainable development. And serving the lofty aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Supreme Council affirmed respect for the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, based on international charters, norms and laws, and that the security of the GCC states is an essential tributary to Arab national security, in accordance with the Charter of the League of Arab States.

He stressed the positions of the Cooperation Council rejecting foreign interference in the Arab countries from any side, and its rejection of any threat to any member state, stressing that the security of the GCC states is indivisible in accordance with the principle of joint defense and the concept of collective security, the statute of the Cooperation Council and the joint defense agreement.

The Supreme Council affirmed its firm stances and decisions towards terrorism and extremism, whatever its source, rejecting all its forms and manifestations, rejecting its motives and justifications, working to dry up its sources of funding, and supporting international efforts to combat terrorism, stressing that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​on which it was built. Societies of the GCC states, and their interaction with other peoples.

The Supreme Council directed to strengthen relations of cooperation, dialogue and partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council, brotherly and friendly countries, and effective regional and international organizations, and to complete the implementation of joint action plans, and what was agreed upon in the working groups and joint committees that were formed for this purpose. It welcomed the holding of its forty-third session under the chairmanship of the Sultanate of Oman.