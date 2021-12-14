Genoa – My Cup, how much we miss you! Twelve years since the last final (lost against Lazio on penalties in 2009). Twenty-seven since their last triumph (6-1 against Ancona in 1994). To be the “friend” competition of Sampdoria, which has it won 4 times in history (1985, 1988, 1989, 1994) reaching another 3 in the final (1986, 1991 and 2009), the Italian Cup has not smiled at Corte Lambruschini for too many years.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS