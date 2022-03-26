His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Country Grammer for winning the world’s most expensive and strongest horse race.

His Highness said in his tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We congratulate the victory of Country Gramer for winning the most expensive and strongest global horse race. The return of the Dubai World Cup for horses after a break is a return to the speed, strength and start that characterizes our country.. And the next is faster.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE has become a land of opportunities and a field for competition in various fields, with its components and capabilities, pointing to the progress and growth witnessed by the UAE in various sectors, especially the sector Sports in general, and equestrian sports in particular, due to its great popularity and long history as an integral part of the heritage of the UAE and the Arab region.

During his attendance at the 26th Dubai World Cup 2022, His Highness added that the Dubai World Cup for Horses has become a unique event awaited by all equestrian enthusiasts in the world, and has managed over the past years to attract the most prominent people interested in this sport, after leaving a clear and influential imprint in the world of horse racing. And it became the first destination for the participation of elite owners, trainers and jockeys, which calls us all to be proud of the distinguished position Dubai and the UAE have achieved by hosting the most important equestrian championships, and proves its worth in hosting and organizing the strongest and largest sporting events.

We congratulate Country Gramer for winning the most expensive and strongest global horse race 🐎.. The return of the Dubai World Cup for horses after a break is a return to the speed, strength and start that characterizes our country.. and the next is faster.. pic.twitter.com/xIl88gngDb — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 26, 2022



