Colombia national team suffers second loss, now due to injury

The Federation confirmed the new absence for the match against Venezuela.
March 26, 2022, 02:23 PM
After losing Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, for Tuesday’s match against Venezuela, this Saturday a new casualty was known in the ranks of the Colombian National Team.
Due to injury, striker Alfredo Morelos, of the Scottish Rangers, will not be able to be in the decisive match against the Venezuelans, in search of the World Cup playoff spot.
“The technical and medical staff of the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed, which prevented him from participating in the previous match against Bolivia and likewise did not allows you to participate in the next match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers,” the FCF statement said.
For this reason, the player is called off to return to his club and start his recovery work.
SPORTS
