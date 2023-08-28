His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” congratulated Emirati women on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day.

His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform: “We celebrate and celebrate the Emirati Women’s Day … a partner in the march … and the maker of generations … the mother of the martyrs … and the owner of the achievements … every year and you are stronger, more beautiful and better … every year and our country celebrates your achievements and excellence … every year And our families are well… and our society is well… May God protect you and perpetuate our country with glory, goodness, cohesion and love.