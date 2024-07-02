His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride today, Tuesday, in the 700,000 students from the UAE who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge, stressing his optimism about an Emirati generation that is a reader, educated and proud of its identity..

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “I am proud of the 700,000 students from the UAE who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge. Many of them completed reading fifty books during their academic year. We congratulate the winners among them today. I am optimistic about a reading and cultured Emirati generation.. proud of its identity and able to absorb the cultures of the world.. and able to continue building the future of the Emirates.”