A new teaser trailer has been shared online for The Rose of Versaillesthe new animated film based on the manga by Riyoko Ikedaknown in Italy by the name of Lady Oscar. The teaser reveals the anime’s staff, cast, and its Japanese theater release window: early 2025.

The main cast includes the following names:

Miyuki Sawashiro — Oscar François de Jarjayes

— Oscar François de Jarjayes Aya Hirano — Marie Antoinette

— Marie Antoinette Toshiyuki Toyonaga —Andre Grandier

—Andre Grandier Kazuki Katō — Hans Axel von Fersen

The Rose of Versailles – Teaser trailer

Source: official site Street Anime News Network