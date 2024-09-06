North Korea does not believe in anyone in this FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: the thrashing they gave Argentina in the first round (6-2) was added to a new thrashing, a crushing 9-0 against Costa Rica that puts them in the round of 16 of the tournament.

The Asians equalled the biggest win in the history of the championship. The 9-0 has occurred on four occasions and in two of them, the North Koreans have been the protagonists: they had already won by that score against Argentina in Kobe, Japan, on 23 August 2012.

The other two 9-0s were scored by Brazil: one on November 13, 2016, in Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), with the local team as the victim, and the other on August 31, against Fiji, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Costa Rica was stunned by a punishment that began with an own goal in the 6th minute and extended throughout the rest of the match in the second round of Group F played in Cali.

Two doubles from Choe Il Song and Kim Song Gyong, an own goal from Saray Benavides and goals from Chae Un Yong, Pak Mi Ryong, Jong Kum and Choe Kang Ryon sealed the Chollima’s victory and the early farewell of the Central Americans.

The Winged Horses, coached by Ri Song-Ho, achieved a record of starting an edition of the tournament with two consecutive victories for the sixth time. They had already done so in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The North Koreans, who have won this tournament twice (2006 and 2016), still have one more group match to make history: they will face the Netherlands on Sunday, also in Cali.

