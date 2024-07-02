His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the winners of the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE, expressing his pride in the participation of 700,000 students from the UAE in the challenge, many of whom completed reading 50 books during their academic year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via his account on the “X” platform: “I am proud of the 700,000 students from the UAE who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge. Many of them completed reading fifty books during their academic year. We congratulate the winners today. I am optimistic about a reading and cultured Emirati generation.. proud of its identity and able to absorb the cultures of the world.. and able to continue building the future of the Emirates.”

Student Ahmed Faisal Ali won the title of Arab Reading Challenge Champion in its eighth session at the UAE level, out of more than 700,000 male and female students from 1,174 schools and under the supervision of 1,897 male and female supervisors.

Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organized a ceremony to crown the champions of the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE, which was hosted by the Dubai World Trade Center, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, the Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Mariam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, and the Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Saeed Al Eter.

Unprecedented participation

The eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge witnessed unprecedented participation since the launch of the challenge in the 2015-2016 academic year, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as more than 700,000 male and female students competed in this edition in the UAE.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment, crowned the student Ahmed Faisal Ali as the champion of the challenge in its eighth session at the state level.

The eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, achieved a record participation, with participation reaching 28.2 million male and female students from 50 countries representing 229,620 schools, under the supervision of 154,643 male and female reading supervisors.

Special celebration

The crowning of the student Ahmed Faisal Ali from the ninth grade at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha took place during a grand celebration, attended by the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, and a large number of officials and educators in charge of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, parents of students, and those interested in cultural and cognitive affairs.

The celebration also witnessed the crowning of Asim Abara from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the title of “Distinguished Supervisor” by the Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, and the Creativity School, First Cycle, from the Emirate of Dubai with the title of “Distinguished School.”

In the People of Determination category, first place went to student Suleiman Khamis Suleiman Al Khadim from the fifth grade at Zayed Educational Complex – Dibba Al Fujairah from the Emirate of Fujairah, after fierce competition between the top three winners who advanced to the final rounds for this category.

The top 10 students advanced to the final rounds at the UAE level, and the list included, in addition to student Ahmed Faisal Ali, the following: Saud Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi from the seventh grade at Al Qudwa School for Boys, second cycle, affiliated with the Emirate of Sharjah; Khaled Abdullah Al Hammadi from the 12th grade at the Institute of Applied Technology (Abu Dhabi); Aisha Hamid Obaid Al Khayal from the seventh grade at Al Manar Model School (Sharjah); Hamed Ahmed Mohammed Al Hafeeti from the seventh grade at Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School, second and third cycles (Fujairah); Madiya Saif Al Tunaiji from the seventh grade at Falaj Al Mualla School, second and third cycles (Umm Al Quwain); Abdulrahman Issa Al Khater from the 12th grade at Al Jazirah Al Hamra School, second and third cycles (Ras Al Khaimah); Maryam Mashhour from the 11th grade at Yas School (Abu Dhabi); Hessa Hassan Al Balushi from the eighth grade at Al Madina American School (Ajman); and Alia Al Sayed Al Shahat from the seventh grade at Baia School (Al Dhafra).

The seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge witnessed the victory of the student Abdullah Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bari from Qatar, and the student Amna Muhammad Al-Mansoori from the Emirates, jointly, for the title of the Arab Reading Challenge Champion 2023, out of 24.8 million male and female students representing 46 countries around the world.

Investing in generations

Sarah Al Amiri said, “The Arab Reading Challenge initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, embodies the UAE’s civilized message to the world, and expresses the keenness of the wise leadership to invest in future generations and empower them intellectually and culturally to continue the march of Arab civilization and complete its contributions to human civilization.”

She explained that the Arab Reading Challenge has become a fixed date and event in the minds of UAE students, which is reflected in the number of participants in the challenge in its eighth session, as the percentage of increase in student participation this year compared to the first version of the challenge in 2016 reached nearly 350%, which reflects the great impact of such pioneering initiatives in stimulating the cultural environment in our Arab world.

She congratulated the winners in the various categories of the challenge, stressing that the UAE is celebrating today 700,000 reading students, not just those who qualified for the final stage of the challenge. She called on students to continue their efforts in the field of reading and expand their knowledge of different cultures, including diverse knowledge and sciences that will develop their knowledge in the future. She praised the efforts of all committees, supervisors and judges who worked to make the eighth session of the challenge a success in various schools in the UAE.

Capacity building

The Arab Reading Challenge aims to produce a comprehensive reading and knowledge movement, establish a culture of reading in the Arabic language, encourage rising generations to use it in their daily dealings, and provide them with the necessary knowledge to contribute to building a better future and refining their abilities and personalities.

The Arab Reading Challenge seeks to instill a love of knowledge, reading and learning among male and female students and provide them with the necessary knowledge to contribute to building a better future and refining their abilities and personalities.

The challenge also seeks to build the value system for the youth by exposing them to the values, customs and beliefs of other cultures, which establishes the principles of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.

