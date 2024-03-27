Nowadays, it is very easy to enjoy some of Sony Interactive Entertainment's great AAA productions. If you don't have a PlayStation console, part of this company's library is available on PC. Titles like Returnal, God of War (2018), Days Gone, The Last of Us Part I, and many more titles that could only be played on one platform, are now available to millions of players thanks to Steam and the Epic Games Store. While we're not seeing day one releases yet, eventually the PlayStation Studios experiences will come to PC. This is the case of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Editionwhich more than two years after its original release, has reached the hands of new users, and of which you can check out our review on PS5 here.

Last March 21st, Guerrilla Games' most recent work finally arrived on PC, and I had the opportunity to play this title, with which I was able to not only re-experience Aloy's extensive journey, but also see how it works. port, something that had many worried, especially considering the controversial work that was done with Horizon Zero Dawn for this platform. Well, this time I have good news, although maybe not for everyone.

Currently, I have an Asus laptop with 16 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA 3050 graphics card with an Intel i7 processor, which is above the minimum specifications that need to be played. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC, but only a little below the recommended requirements to enjoy this experience. That is, it is mid-range hardware. Even with this, I can say that my experience was positive.

Graphically speaking, Horizon Forbidden West It looks incredible. On PlayStation 5 this was already an incredible title, but on PC, especially with high visuals, Aloy's journey is seen in a way that is only possible on this platform. As always, everything will depend on each person's hardware, and customization is important. In my case, I spent a couple of hours modifying every possible aspect until I found the combination that I liked the most, which ended up being a frame rate of 30fps with some visual options on high, others on medium, and a couple on low. However, it is also possible to simply choose a lighter parameter, and avoid all customization.

Now, one of the most striking elements of this version is DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling Technology, which is focused on providing the best possible performance without spending so many PC resources. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition allows the frame rate to be fixed at 30fps, 60fps, and up to 144fps. However, it is also possible to choose an option in which the DLSS takes complete charge of this section, and choose to focus on performance, visual quality, or find a middle point between these two. While this may sound similar to what this title offers on PlayStation 5, the end result will depend entirely on your components.

This is the approach of port. The objective of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC, mainly, is to give the player all the necessary tools to create a personalized experience in the visual and performance aspects. You can let the title take the reins by choosing a predetermined set, or you can tweak every aspect possible until you find exactly how you want this adventure to run and look. This may be intimidating for some, but for others it is a dream come true.

As I already mentioned, in my case I ended up playing at 30fps, a great option that allowed me to enjoy all aspects of the title without many problems. Unfortunately, not everything is perfect. There are two sections in particular that did not work properly, and I am aware that my PC was responsible. To begin with, the particles of water, dirt, and the edge of the glider were very pixelated, to the point that it was very noticeable every time Aloy went into the water, and a storm approached. No matter how hard I turned to the visual options, I was never able to find a solution, although I have seen this not be a problem on better capable hardware.

The second point that is important to mention is combat. Yes ok Horizon Forbidden West It still works very well, and its ranged and melee shooting system is impeccable, the game's performance dropped in the most complicated moments. That is, if there are multiple enemies, be prepared for a couple of moments where the game seems to freeze for a second. It's somewhat inconsistent, since not all matches suffered from this, but it's something quite noticeable that can ruin other people's experience. This issue became prevalent when using OBS or other capture software, which makes sense, since more resources are used.

Fortunately, when I wasn't using OBS, Horizon Forbidden West It ran great with my selected specifications, and only two or three out of 10 matches had any problems. Other than this, the experience was impeccable. The errors that we saw with the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC at the time. The version that Nixxes Software and Guerrilla Games have given us on this occasion is very good, and with the right equipment, I have no doubt that you can enjoy an experience that, at least in the visual section, manages to surpass what was presented to us in the PlayStation 5 two years ago.

An additional detail is that this version of the game is compatible with DualSense, and works by simply connecting the control via a USB-C cable. However, adaptive triggers, an important element for Horizon Forbidden West is not present, and it is a strange decision, although it is not something that ruins the experience of the players.

If you don't have a PlayStation 5, then don't hesitate to play Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC. This is one of the best titles of the generation, and this version not only includes the main adventure, but also gives you access to the expansion of Burning Shores. As always, the final result will depend a lot on your hardware, but with a mid-range PC, I am sure that you will be able to enjoy this title without many problems, although you will have to do a lot of testing to find the configuration that you like the most.