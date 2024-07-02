Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands have qualified for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. The Oranje prevailed in the round of 16 played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, over Romania by 3-0, with a goal in the first half and two in the second and many missed opportunities. The protagonists of the challenge were Liverpool striker Gakpo, who scored the opening goal in the 20th minute of the first half and provided the assist in the 83rd minute for Malen’s goal from two steps, who then scored the third in the 93rd minute and made his personal brace. The Netherlands will face Turkey in the quarter-finals, who beat Austria by 2-1.

The match

Romania started well but after an aggressive start they lost ground and possession of the ball with the Netherlands gaining meters and thanks to a billiard shot by Gapko they unlocked the match in the 20th minute. Koeman’s team took control of the game and as the minutes passed they legitimated the lead. Iordănescu’s team appeared near the opponent’s area but never became dangerous. The Netherlands also pressed in the second half and came close to scoring with AC Milan’s Reijnders in the 50th minute, then came close to scoring with Depay and hit the post with a header by van Dijk.

In the 64th minute, Gakpo scores again but the VAR disallows it for offside. Romania fails to react even though the game remains in the balance. In the 68th minute, Depay tries again with a low free kick, but it grazes the post. In the 83rd minute, Holland doubles their lead: Gakpo is the protagonist again, who, having reached the byline, manages to keep the ball and touch it into the area for Malen who scores from two steps away. Malen himself in the 93rd minute takes matters into his own hands and on a counterattack from his own half, arrives in the area, dribbles his direct opponent and puts the ball on the near post for the final 3-0.