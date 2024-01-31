His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honored the team of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai for the Hatta port receiving a six-star rating.
His Highness confirmed in a blog post on the “X” platform that the honor “is deserved by a team loyal to its country… dedicated to serving humanity.”
