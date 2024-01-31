Thursday, February 1, 2024
Sudan | UN: Eight million have fled the fighting in Sudan

January 31, 2024
0
The conflict in Sudan broke out in April.

About eight million people have had to leave their places of residence because of the fighting in Sudan, says the UN.

According to the UN, 1.5 million of the refugees are in neighboring countries.

Conflict with the Sudanese army chief by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglon The integration of RSF forces into the Sudanese armed forces broke out in April.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including torture and random arrests of civilians.

