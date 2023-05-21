Mexico.- Through social networks, the video of a fish with a “transparent” head, It looks like something out of a science fiction movie.

The “goblin fish” with the scientific name of Opisthoproctidae, are marine fish that live in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans. Its name comes from the Greek opisthe (behind) + proktos (anus), but it is recognized by its rare transparent and shiny head.

The two black dots in front are not his eyes.since these are the two green balls inside his head, which means that his eyes are inside and what it does is see through its translucent head.

The eyes, brain and nervous system are visible and the dome of its head is filled with a colorless liquid.

Despite the fact that its head seems to be exposed to its predators, it is the opposite, because it has a shield on its head that allows it to withstand the poison that jellyfish give off, since it is their main source of food.

While the two points, which look like eyes, are two olfactory organs with which it can determine the position and distance of its prey.

His green tube-shaped eyes allow him to visualize everything around him. with total clarity thanks to the transparency of its head and it can move both tubes in any direction and analyze the terrain in which it is located, the fish has a three-dimensional view

VIDEO: The “goblin fish”, a strange marine creature with a transparent head

the goblin fish It can measure up to 15 centimeters in length, although specimens of up to 20 centimeters have been found.