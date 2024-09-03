He United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced how it will be The weather for this Tuesday, September 3 in the different counties in Texas. In most areas, a heat alert is no longer in effect, as temperatures will drop considerably and some rain is expected.

Contrary to what Texans have been experiencing recentlythey will be greatly relieved as far as the climate is concerned. Long hours of cloud cover and some intermittent showers are expected throughout the week. Find out what the weather will be like in your city in Texas today.

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is no longer in effect and rain is expected throughout the week, including on Tuesday afternoon. This is because the minimum temperature will be around 100 degrees Celsius.s 79 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will exceed 92 °F (33 °C).

Today’s weather in Dallas



For its part, Dallas The heat that has been present for weeks is leaving us and this condition is expected to change. Without sun throughout the day, the day will begin in 72 °F (22 °C) and as the hours go by the temperature will rise to 79 °F (30 °C).

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are no longer expected throughout the day and even with some scattered rain. Although the weather will start with 75 °F (24 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 82 °F (28 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, with the day completely cloudy. In the afternoon there will be some rain and the day will start in the 74 °F (23 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 86 °F (30 °C).