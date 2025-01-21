The scientific director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), María Blasco, has ruled out resigning from his position and has announced that will report to the Prosecutor’s Office the current bicephaly of the Centerwhich in his opinion causes serious organizational and material consequences, while at the same time he has charged against the managing director, Juan Arroyo.

At a press conference, María Blasco recalled that There are serious accusations against the manager of the CNIO, among which he has cited prevarication and embezzlement of funds, and has announced that he has requested a meeting with the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, to explain the situation of this research center.

Blasco, in office since 2011, has appeared before the media to present his position following the news that has occurred in recent days about his management at the head of the investigative body, which indicates, in addition to lack of equipment and deficient accounts, complaints of workplace harassment or abuse of power and which warn of the decline in the center’s scientific production.

He has reported that there is a campaign of misinformation and hoaxes that in her opinion the CNIO and herself are sufferinghas been shown to be a victim of workplace harassment.