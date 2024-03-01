The first, in one of his recent videos, reportedly reported great results achievable from the chip NVIDIA Tegra T239 which could be the basis of the Nintendo Switch 2 SoC, reporting that this would surpass the results achieved by the Xbox Series S on some fronts.

In particular, the debate saw on one side the YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, which to tell the truth does not have a comforting history regarding reliability, and on the other Kepler which is instead considered a rather reliable and respected source in the technological field.

Clash between leakers specializing in technology on Nintendo Switch 2 in particular with the statements regarding the possible power of the new console and the comparison with Xbox Series S in case the hardware uses the T239 chip.

No chance the T239 can match the Xbox Series S

Nintendo Switch OLED

On the other hand, Kepler refuted the hypothesis across the board, reporting that this scenario is not possible: essentially, the T239 chip, although representing a great evolution compared to the current situation of Nintendo Switch, would still not be able to equalize the performance of Xbox Series S, which is the lowest profile console among the new generation ones on the market.

According to Kepler, the 12 Ampere SM with the 102 GB/s bandwidth that would derive from the T239 would have no possibility of exceeding the 20 CU RDNA2 at 224 GB/s of the Xbox Series S, and this probably also with regards to ray tracing performance .

The YouTuber tried to counter, but Kepler remained firm on his idea, also reporting that even if it were a T239 chip in the desktop PC version with a power consumption of 50W and a 2GHz clock he would lose anyway against Xbox Series S.

In any case, let's remember that these are only speculations given that there is absolutely nothing official about Nintendo Switch 2, starting from the name of the console itself, which according to various rumors seems to have been moved to the beginning of 2025 .