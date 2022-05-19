When Infinity Ward officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 last month, all we got was a logo and a lot of confused people wondering why it would announce a game released in 2009.

Fortunately (or to the chagrin of Activision), there have since been numerous leaks revealing what’s ahead for the first-person shooter series.

First, there’s a brand-new game mode called DMZ, an extraction-style mode similar to Escape From Tarkov.

This will be the “third mode” alongside single-player campaign and multiplayer, which has traditionally been a Zombies or Spec Ops mode.

Prominant Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost released a recreated version of the DMZ map, so as to avoid a copyright takedown notice from Activison.

Other users have been slightly more brazen, releasing a clip showing off the game’s new “gun inspect” feature.

Activision has been actively pursuing leaks, with at least one clip of actual gameplay taken down immediately after it was published.

Serial leaker Tom Henderson has also claimed a number of fan-favorite maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 will be making return, including Highrise, Quarry, Terminal, and Afghan.

He also suggested a number of these locations will also feature in the map of Warzone’s successor.

Meanwhile, players of the current iteration of Warzone have discovered a ballsy new way to quickly gain XP.