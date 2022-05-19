Technology Hyperloop returns to be talked about thanks to RFIwhich is part of the FS group, e Hardt. The two companies are studying the system to bring the so-called supersonic train to full operation, and have renewed their preliminary agreements. This means of transport allows you to cover very long distances in a short time, thanks to pressurized capsules and laid on steel pipes, therefore able to bring the trains to travel in an almost total vacuum.

The partnership between the two companies was launched in May 2020 and made it possible to investigate the new transport system and its potential applicability in the specific Italian national context. Hyperloop is an open source project and therefore there is not a single entity or company that is studying its possibilities. RFI and Hardt, in this case, have drawn up a memorandum of understandingand the main advantage for the FS group is that Hardt is the developer of the first 1: 1 scale test site in Europe. The Dutch company has obtained around 20 million euros in funding from various European Union entities.

The continuation of the partnership will allow, according to FS News, “to analyze any Hyperloop corridors of greater value for passenger and freight traffic, in synergy with the national network managed by RFI also with a view to integration with the possible evolutions of the European transport network. One way to grasp the opportunity to build future scenarios for mobility increasingly based on collective and sustainable transportin a sector that the World Economic Forum has included among the “20 markets of tomorrow” capable of transforming our economies“.

Obviously, the problems related to the cost of Hyperloop (with high concern for the Italian bureaucracy) and the safety rules to be respected for an extremely fast means of transport.