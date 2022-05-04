Modena, 58, dies while climbing over the school fence

A lifeless man was found before theWiligelmo Institutein via Cattaneo, a Modena. It happened this morning, before 7.30, to sound the alarm a passer-by. The man, a 58-year-old homeless Tunisian, was attached to the outside school fence. The 58-year-old would be killed by the bag he had on his shoulder, which would have it strangled while attempting to override the school fence, about 2 meters high.

Unfortunately, several students on their way to school witnessed the tragic scene. To prevent the children from witnessing the surveys, some classes were moved during the intervention of the mobile team and forensic police for the surveys. Investigations are now underway.

