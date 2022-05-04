Orientation Last year’s world champion Jani Lakanen knew he was in good shape when his resting heart rate returned to 30 for a long time.

At the age of 46, Jani Lakanen rose to the number one line-up for Helsinki Orienteering.

Helsinki Navigators (HS) have gradually returned to the top of club message navigation in recent years.

In last year’s Jukola message in Rovaniemi, HS was ranked third as the best Finnish team. Next weekend, it is also looking for a hard place in the big Swedish news in Tiomila.

A surprising figure, 46-year-old world champion and medalist, will run on HS’s No. 1 team in Tiomila near Örebro. Jani Lakanen.

HS’s top team head coach and team chooser Henrik Tala considers Lakanen’s choice undisputed.

“There was nothing different about the selection per se, no spiritual leader or special attention was sought, but Jani piled up his place by running so strongly in the Messaging League and the spring domestic personal competitions that the share in the number one was indisputable for the experienced and seen,” Tala explains.

Competition results have thus said that Lakanen is in a bad condition, and he generously admits that.

“After last season, I was so to speak intact and didn’t have to take months off. When I started skiing on the first snow trails, the feeling came that I was in good shape against the winter, ”says Lakanen.

So Lakanen made Tiomila a “small project” for himself. He says he has trained in recent years on the principle that health is paramount, not competition.

“For me, it also means I’m in the best possible condition. The motto has been that I do the right things well before I try to do a lot of things. I have been thinking very carefully about where I should spend my training time. ”

In the winter, Lakanen stated that he was in good condition, among other things, on the grounds that his resting heart rate returned to the surface of 30–32, after it had been 36–38 in recent years.

March-April At the turn of the 20th century, Lakanen began the intensive precision phase of his Tiomila project in Åland, which included nine orienteering exercises and five competitions.

“In those workouts, the focus was on highlighting the performance of the orienteering.”

The results of the race told Lakanen that he was on the right track.

Lakanen certainly does not remember when he first competed in Tiomila. It is thought to have been in 1994 when he was part of a young team from the West New Delta.

“There are good memories of it,” says Lakanen, who won the Jukola message in 2016 in the Koove team.

The best Tiomila ranking is from 2007, when Lakanen anchored Vaajakoski as Terä’s second

Now In the ten-part message, Lakanen navigates the fourth part, which is a short seven-kilometer sky (measured as the crow flies).

Tiomila was not navigated due to the corona in the last two years. According to Tala, HS’s goal, like last year’s Jukola, is to make a profit that can be fought for profit.

“The little things then ultimately decide how the places turn,” Tala says.

Helsingin Suunnistajat plans to officially announce its entire number one team on Friday. Tiomila is navigated from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Elisa Entertainment Viaplay shows the Tiomila weekend competitions live.

