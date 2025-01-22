MODA supports Jaco in his departure from the group: “We are super proud of what we have achieved together”

After taking more than a year of rest, La MODA announced in early 2025 the launch of a new album, which will be accompanied by its respective tour. Two weeks later, the band reported, through a statement on social networks, the farewell of one of its musicians, Jacobo Naya (Jaco), from the group.

“The strike that we announced more than a year ago has allowed us to stop, reflect and become aware of everything. What we have experienced has been like making a dream come true, but there has also been a lot of sacrifice, effort and total dedication,” they began the writing. In it they explain that, “in the middle of this parenthesis”, the instrumentalist explained that “he had made the decision to leave the band because he felt that he could not continue with the absolute involvement” that they had had “from the first moment.”

The post was signed by all the members of La MODA, in addition to Jaco himself, who was able to share the reasons that led him to want to leave the group after more than thirteen years.

“It has been very difficult to assimilate that I no longer feel all the passion necessary to continue within a band with which I have fulfilled the dreams that I could have even imagined, hand in hand with my colleagues, whom I love and admire, and “Those who always deserve honesty, and even more so at a time like this,” he justified, “it is the most fair and honorable thing for them and their music.”

The musician, who has played instruments from the piano to percussion, including the accordion, recognizes that if there is something he feels it is “infinite gratitude for the understanding and generosity” of his colleagues. In addition to those with whom they have shared tours, they have hosted them, they have recorded with them in the studio and the public that has given them

“We are very sad to face this moment, but at the same time we are very happy to be able to understand and support each other also in these circumstances,” they commented. “We are glad that you can continue on your path and we are sure that there are many beautiful things left for the seven of us to experience,” concluded the rest of the group Álvar, Caleb, David, Jaco, Jorge, Joselito and Nacho.