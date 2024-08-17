Pokémon Worlds 2024 competitions have already begun in Honolulu, Hawaii, and to mark the occasion, The Pokémon Company, together with Game Freak, are giving away a Sylveon to players.

That is through a download code, which is compatible with Pokémon Scarlet & Violetthe newest installment of the series. It is precisely the one being used in the current tournament where the best players in the world measure their strength.

The code to claim this Sylveon from Pokémon Worlds 2024 is SLEEPTALKW0RLDS. To download it you just have to follow the usual procedure. So you must have a copy of Pokémon Scarlet either Pokémon Violetas well as a valid Internet connection.

Then you must select the Poke Portal option from the X menu and then the Mystery Gift option. Afterwards, select the Receive by code or password option.

That’s when Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will start with your connection and then you need to enter the code mentioned above. If everything went well, this Sylveon from Pokémon Worlds 2024 will arrive to join the player’s current game.

Otherwise, it will go directly to the Pokémon Boxes and then you just have to save your session to be able to use it. This pocket monster is based on one that was part of a Pokémon trainer’s team.

Specifically, Tomoya Ogawa, the Pokémon Worlds 2023 champion, is the reason why this Sylveon has an excellent competitive level. In addition to the Pixilate ability, it has the Hyper Voice, Tera Blast, Hyper Beam, and Sleep Talk movements and is level 50. In the hands of an experienced player, it is a very fearsome rival.

In addition to Scarlet & Violet in Pokémon GO There is a promotion related to Pokémon Worlds 2024. Even an airline took advantage of the opportunity to promote its flights in relation to these competitions!

But remember, the deadline to download Sylveon is August 19, 2024.