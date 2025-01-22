Lolita Flores has decided to settle the conflict with Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, generated as a result of an unfortunate expression by the designer towards the gypsy community. This is what he expressed this Tuesday in AfternoonAR this Tuesday, pointing out that “we all screw up.” However, her words have been overshadowed by a new controversy caused by José Manuel Díaz Patón, the designer’s partner, who has accused her of trying to take advantage of the incident to “become famous”a statement that the artist has not overlooked.

Faced with such insinuations, the collaborator has begun to downplay the matter cwith a joke that has caused laughter on set: “Now I understand why I’m single.” Immediately afterwards, she added ironically: “I am very happy to be famous and popular from today.”

After this relaxed start, the singer has adopted a more serious tone to demand respect and make some things clear. First, she has demanded that he not address her as “girl” and has remembered the reason for its popularity. “My fame has come to me for 67 years, because I was already famous in my mother’s womb,” she stated, highlighting her extensive professional career: “I have been practicing my profession for 50 years. […] “I think I am a legal, honest and quite coherent person.”

Immediately afterwards, she mentioned that her Medal of Merit in Fine Arts, requesting that he address her with the respectful title demands: “Please, when you return to address me, you and your Marchioness, do the favor of seeing each other.” the codes and see that I am Your Excellency Madam“.

Looking at the camera, the talk show host paused before revealing what she really values, provoking applause and cheers from a dedicated audience: “Although I also tell you something else, for me it is much more important to be called González Flores than Your Excellency Madam, Mr. ‘Patán’, sorry, Patón“.





To close her intervention, the interpreter launched one last barb: “By the way, I’m going to say something else to this man. Please turn on the light when you get dressed, because It seems that you dress with the light off“.