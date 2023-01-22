Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Evan Mobley scored the highest point average in his career, by scoring 38 points, to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Bucks 114/102 at dawn on Sunday in the NBA.

Mobley also scored nine rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers, who won 29 wins against 19 defeats, to occupy fifth place in the Eastern Division, while Bucks came in third place after suffering a 17 defeat against 29 victories.

Darius Garland scored 21 points for the Cavaliers, including ten points in the third quarter, along with ten assists.

Bucks missed the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is absent for the fifth consecutive match, due to a knee injury. Gro Holiday topped the Bucks’ scorer list with 28 points, eight rebounds and ten assists, and Bobby Portis added 23 points, including five three-pointers, along with 11 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics also narrowly defeated the Toronto Raptors, 106/104, but the Celtics suffered a severe shock during the match, after Marcus Smart was injured in the ankle and Robert Williams in the knee.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who were missing Jason Tatum due to a left wrist injury.

Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points and 23 points, respectively, after participating from the bench with the Celtics, while Pascal Siakam scored 29 points and ten rebounds for the Raptors. In the rest of the matches, the Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic 138/118, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 122/118, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 113/104, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Indiana Pacers 112/107 and Philadelphia defeated the Sacramento Kings 129/127.