Domenica In, previews and guests of today’s episode, 22 January 2023

The Sunday afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 hosted by Mara Venier is back today, 22 January 2023, Domenica In. As per tradition, current affairs will be discussed and there will be many guests from the world of entertainment and music. And not only. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Domenica In broadcast today, from 2 pm, Sunday 22 January 2023 on Rai 1.

Guests of today’s episode 22 January

Today, January 22, 2023, Domenica In is back with a new unmissable episode. Mara Venier will remember in the first part of the broadcast Gina Lollobrigida, the great actress who passed away in recent days at the age of 95 and a close friend of the presenter. There will also be an interesting face-to-face between Mara and Andrea Piazzolla, the person who has been closest to Gina over the years. Then they will be in the studio Adriano Aragozzini, Antonio Ingroia, Gina’s lawyer, then the cardiologist of the actress Francesco Ruggiero.

Then the talk on Sanremo 2023 returns, now ever closer, with the commentators Marino Bartoletti and Francesca Barra, then Bobby Solo and Gigliola Cinquetti with Mal return after last week’s success. And again the protagonists of past years of the Festival such as Jalisse and Francesca Alotta. Then a long and important interview with Franca Gandolfi, the wife of the great Domenico Modugno, to tell and remember one of the singers who revolutionized Italian music.

Live TV and streaming

Domenica In awaits you on Rai 1 today, January 22, 2023. Where to see the episode of Mara Venier’s program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast free-to-air on Rai 1, starting at 2.00 pm, and in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones for free.

How to see Rai 1 also in streaming