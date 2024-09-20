Ciudad Juarez.– Nine days after the start of provisional classes, students of the Francisco I. Madero State Secondary School 3081, located in the Riberas del Bravo Stage 5 neighborhood, continue without the installation of the five mobile classrooms, taking classes provisionally in the San Juan Pablo II parish.

Undersecretary of Education and Sports, Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, explained that the installation of the chain link fence began this week, and once it is finished, the new mobile classrooms will be installed.

Since last week, in an interview, Fuentes Estrada assured that he would begin installing the fence, an action that until yesterday was experiencing delays.

“I don’t want to give any more dates, I’ll tell you why: if for some reason it doesn’t come out, I’ve already failed; Ichife (Chihuahua Institute of Physical Educational Infrastructure) did us the favor of sending a contractor, and I hope he gets it done as soon as possible,” he said.

He also explained that five mobile classrooms will be installed, when he previously said there would be six, and that the process would last approximately two to three days per classroom.

“The classrooms have to be ‘pulled’ by a vehicle, and then brought to the site; it’s a bit of a challenge to be able to set them up, because they are very heavy mobile classrooms,” he said.

So, he added, “we need people to be there to move them; we depend on the personnel we have available to first move them and then leave them anchored, because we also put a ‘skirt’ on them so that the young people who are at school do not walk underneath them, and to avoid any problems, any accidents.”

Fuentes reiterated that students continue taking classes in the facilities provided by Father Jesús Salinas.

Currently, the southeastern areas, including the Riberas del Bravo neighborhood in all its nine stages, face a shortage of basic education schools, which has caused students to be left without studying.

Previously, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) provided data indicating that this sector has been observed to be one of the areas with the highest incidence of crime, precisely where adolescents live.

The report highlights the following colonies: Riberas del Bravo, Parajes del Sur, Valle Fundadores, Senderos de San Isidro, Parajes de Oriente, Urbivilla del Cedro, Parajes de San José and Real del Desierto, in addition to Portal del Roble.

