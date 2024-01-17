With EU regulations looming, Apple plans major changes to the App Store, paving the way for sideloading and new payment systems.

Rumors have been circulating for months regarding Apple's adherence to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, with Cupertino reportedly agreeing to allow sideloading apps by the first half of 2024. Entering the new year, we are finally seeing the situation develop and new details emerge thanks to Mark Gurman's latest statements which shed light on the situation at Apple Park. Apple's decision seems to be to create two distinct versions of the App Store: one intended for markets where it can remain “armored”, and another specifically designed to meet the requirements of Europe and the Digital Markets Act.

According to the latest information provided by the journalist, the deadline for Apple and the App Store to comply with the DMA is set for March 7.

Apple's solution The solution identified by Apple would involve dividing the App Store in two, to allow sideloading in the European region As part of the seven weeks remaining to comply with European Union antitrust regulations, Apple is planning to split the App Store in two. See also GrimGrimoire OnceMore: Demo available on PS4 and PS5 European users will soon be able to benefit from a dedicated App Store, gaining permission to install apps from external sources on iPhone and iPad.

Compliance with the provisions of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will also bring benefits for developerswhich will have the possibility of receiving payments from users through alternative systems, potentially more convenient than those currently proposed by Apple. Discussions about the upcoming Apple mandate took shape during a meeting between CEO Tim Cook and EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager at Apple Park.

Despite mixed reactions to the change, developers will now have the freedom to promote their apps outside of App Stores and will be able to use third-party payment systems.

In addition to the App Store, Apple is expected to make changes to FaceTime and Siri in Europe to comply with antitrust regulations.