The winter transfer market continues to advance, and every day new operations appear that are close to being completed, or different rumors that arouse the interest and nervousness of the fans of the teams involved. One thing is clear, and that is that the month of January still has a lot to tell, and some important transactions will be closed before the market ends.
Below, we bring you the latest news and rumors from the winter transfer market:
As reported by the daily Ace, Halaand's signing for Real Madrid is possible. The Norwegian star has been linked to Real Madrid on many occasions, and his name is once again on the board. However, according to comments the sunAt Manchester City they are calm and trust that their player will remain in the team citizens for many years.
As reported by the Ace Diary, the American team would have made a loan offer for the services of the Brazilian winger from Real Betis. The player has not had the participation he would like in recent months, so his future may lie on another continent.
The Spanish defender, currently at Mourinho's Roma, would be one of the Parisian club's targets, according to reports L'Equipe. The team led by Luis Enrique would be looking for a right-footed defender, and the player's profile would be one of those preferred by the managers, although nothing has yet been revealed about a possible operation.
It was an open secret and it has finally become a reality. Tottenham have confirmed the arrival of the German striker on loan, a profile that the English team was looking for, and which they hope will bring them a lot of joy in the form of goals.
As reported by local media and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Milan will reinforce its forward line with the young Serbian striker, who will sign until 2028 with the Italian team.
The Belgian defender is free in the next market, and according to reports Brandthe Dutch team would be willing to acquire the services of the player who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, although nothing has been finalized so far.
According to reports Daily RecordManchester United would be interested in acquiring the services of the young under-19 international goalkeeper with the Scotland team, with a view to the future to cover the goal of the red devils, which has recently changed ownership.
The player does not feel comfortable in Arabia, and in his desire to return to Europe he would have found a new suitor. According to Fabrizio Romano, the interest of other teams would have been added to that of Ajax. The Dutch team would have been interested in hiring the veteran English midfielder, and joins the long list of clubs that want to acquire his services.
