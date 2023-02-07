Last year the anime ended Mob Psycho 100, which left the fans very satisfied with its ending. Based on the above, it could be said that there is nothing else left but the respective celebration is needed.

This will be through an event known as Graduation, hinting that Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, is graduating from school. It is a presentation created for fans of the series.

This is how the Graduation event will take place on April 9 in Japan. Apparently international fans will also be able to attend, since ticket sales will not be restricted to the country of the Rising Sun.

However, it is a mystery what can be expected from this initiative. It is highly unlikely that there will be an announcement about another season. Simply, that door is closed; the third already used all the available material.

Fountain: Bones.

To this we must add that the manga of Mob Psycho 100 it’s over, and the ending of it is adapted in the anime. ONE, who is its creator, hasn’t made anything new from the series anymore.

He is too focused on One Punch Man and another series that has just started. However, it cannot be ruled out that Bones, the studio in charge, might think about creating an additional episode or original OVA. He’s done it in the past and he could do it again.

Where can you see the Mob Psycho 100 anime with everything and ending?

If you want to enjoy the visual festival and the great anime story of Mob Psycho 100just like its ending, the best place you can do it is on Crunchyroll.

All three seasons as well as a couple of OVAs are available on this video-on-demand service.

In addition to having the episodes in the original language with subtitles, there are dubbing in various languages, including Spanish. Until recently it was the same on HBO Max, but it is no longer.

Do you prefer to read the manga? If you want to read it in Spanish, then the Panini Manga Mexico edition is available. In English, the publisher that manages it is Dark Horse Comics.

In any of its forms Mob Psycho 100 It’s a great series worth giving it a try. But it is fair to say that the animated adaptation shines for the high quality of its animation and the good rhythm it manages for the story.

