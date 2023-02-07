Club de Fútbol Monterrey marches as the general sub-leader of the Clausura 2023 tournament classification, after four consecutive victories, despite the fact that the tournament began with a home defeat, they have managed to recover and have 12 units with four victories won with authority .
But for Date 6 they will have a tough rival, as they will be the red and black of Atlas who march undefeated, after four draws in a row.
In this way, we present to you the five concerns of Victor Manuel Vucetich in order to face the Atlas red-and-blacks on Matchday 6 of the championship.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After five dates, the red and black team remains undefeated in the Clausura 2023 with four draws and one victory, so they will be stronger at home and will seek to defeat the Monterrey team.
Despite the fact that the Guadalajara team is undefeated, four of the five games have been draws, so it is urgent for them to add three units and against those of the Sultana del Norte it will be a great game to gain confidence at home.
The right-back would have overcome his injury and would be available to play this Thursday, once he returned to training this start of the week, so vucetich You will have to analyze if you return it to ownership and feel Stefan Medina.
Duvan Vergara He has been a good boost for Vucetich in this tournament, and in the last match he suffered a muscle injury where for a moment the footballer thought the worst and imagined that it would be a serious injury, fortunately for him, he would be absent for a couple of matches.
After his injury in the first dates, Rodrigo Aguirre entered his place and has taken over his place in the starting eleven of vucetichwhich would not be to the liking of the Argentine player, so the Mexican coach will have to deal with these players.
#Víctor #Manuel #Vucetichs #concerns #Monterrey #Atlas
Leave a Reply