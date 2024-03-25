Los Angeles, California.- The scandal that rages in the Big leagues is the one that involves baseball player Shohein Ohtani-launcher Los Angeles Dodgers-, who appeared at a media conference to talk about his former performer, Ippei Mizuhara.

The new reinforcement of the Los Angeles Dodgers refused to be a person who has bet on baseball or any other sport nor did he request another person to make such a move from their bank accounts.

“I have never bet on baseball or other sports, I have never asked anyone to bet on my name and I have never looked for a 'bookie' to bet,” he said.

At the same meeting, Shohei Ohtani reiterated his accusation against his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, for “massive theft” as well as for not saying that the media was looking for him to give his version in Korea.

«Ippei (Mizuhara) has been stealing money from my accounts and telling lies. “Ippei never told me that the media was looking for me to give my version in Korea,” she said.

“Ippei said that I paid his debt, which is an absolute lie. The first time I knew he was betting was after the first game in Korea and that happened in the team meetings,” said Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohatni pleaded not guilty at the press conference this Monday but last weekend Major League Baseball (MLB) reported that the Investigation Department began a formal process of the case through a statement.

