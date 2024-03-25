













The Boy and the Heron will be available through Netflix in the remainder of 2024









The Boy and the Heron It is the last Studio Ghibli film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The film won the Oscar in 2024 and it has already been announced that its distribution license will reach Netflix, which means that it could be available for the Latin American territory, details below.

It was announced that Netflix will expand its catalog with more anime, but that will not be all, also, during 2024, the important film that won the Oscar this year will be added.

It should be noted that the platform already has many of the Studio Ghibli films, so although I still haven't confirmed that The Boy and the Heron It will be available for Latin America, it is most likely that it will be this way. Because of the other titles they have remained in our catalog.

No details are yet given about the release dates, so we will have to be very attentive, because It was also reported that the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and four of Haikyuu, among other popular anime.

Source: Studio Ghibli

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

The Boy and the Heron adapts the original title of How Do You Live? A novel written by Genzaburo Yoshino.

In part of this narrative the story is told of an orphaned boy who will have to adapt to a new life after the loss of his mother. The child will take a trip to a mythical space that will allow him to reunite with his infant mother, and after that you will understand many things about the importance of kindness and the need to understand others.

