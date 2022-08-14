After learning of the 80-game suspension for Fernando Tatis Jr. having tested positive for an illegal performance-enhancing substance in the Major League Baseball (MLB), his teammates from the San Diego Padresas well as coaches, were shocked.

“Everyone was shocked,” confessed the manager Bob Melvinwhile Wil Myers added “it’s something we obviously didn’t expect,” and Manny Machado just said “devastated,” according to MLB.com.

However, the Californian team knew how to move in a big way at the deadline to make changes, and added important pieces, such as the Dominican John Sotoas well as Josh Bell and Brandon Drury.

Machado has faith

The veteran and one of the stars of the Padres, Manny Machado, assured that the fact of not having Fernando Tatis Jr for the rest of the year hurt him, but he also trusts the team they have, especially after have strengthened the roster.

“He hasn’t been a part of the team all year and we’ve come this far without him (Tatis Jr). We were hoping that he would come back and serve as a spark for the group. But we’ve been doing it since day one. We continue to believe in the guys we have here. I think we have enough to get where we want. Obviously, with what’s done at the trade deadline, we beefed up the roster and the group is much better now. So we have to keep playing as a team. We still have the same goal, which is to bring a World Series to San Diego.”, Machado said, according to MLB.com.

Machado, 30 years old, is quite a veteran, being in his eleventh season, but he is in an excellent level, performing with a record of 20 home runs, a .296 batting average, 67 RBI, 118 hits, with 27 doubles, and . 884 OPS.

The Miami native has been one of the keys for the Padres to be in the second position of the West division of the National League, with possibilities of advancing to the postseason.