Gresca in Barranquilla: Medellin fans clash with the police

Fight of fans in the Metropolitan.
Taken from the video of the account @luchovoltio
The fight was generated this Saturday during the match between Junior and the Powerful.
August 13, 2022, 09:35 PM
The match of date 7 of the League between Junior and Medellinin the Metropolitan stadium, was marked by some episodes of violence in the stands, carried out by supporters of the Antioquian team.
Brawl in the Metropolitan
In videos published on social networks by those attending the stadium, the brawl that took place and the confrontation between some DIM fans with the police can be seen.
They also report that the presence of the Esmad to disperse fans running through the aisles of the stadium.
For now there is no official balance of what happened. Some versions indicate that the DIM fans, who came to Barranquillto accompany the team, they faced each other.
