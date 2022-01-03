One of the most striking points of MultiVersus, the Super Smash Bros. from Warner Bros., are all the properties that will be present. From Shaggy, through Batman, to Gandalf. However, many wonder if we will see a character from Mortal Kombat. Fortunately, It seems that the developers have good news about it.

Recently, Tony Huynh, co-founder of Player1stGames and director of MultiVerses, shared a tweet where he asked which Mortal Kombat character the public wants to see in this title. Although the participation of this series was not confirmed, It seems this is something that is currently on the mind. This was what was commented on the matter:

“I’m definitely not saying it’s going to happen, but if you had to pick 2 MK characters to join @multiversus which ones would you pick?”

Remember that NetherRealm, the makers of Mortal Kombat, are part of Warner Bros., so the chances of seeing Sub-Zero or Scorpion in MultiVersus are real. In related topics, here you can check more about this long-awaited title by the gaming community.

Via: Tony Huynh