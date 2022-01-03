Last Monday, Kink started the so-called Album Top 1000 Zorg, an action week to collect money for healthcare staff. Kink DJ Tim op het Broek played music eighteen hours a day for five days, from 6 am to midnight.
Although the target amount was initially 25,000 euros, the counter quickly stood at 40,000 euros. Now it appears that another 17,000 euros have been added. ‘Wow! The final amount of 57,334.23 euros has just been announced at Tim Op het Broek! Thank you so much for a week full of great stories, good music, and your donations!’ let the station know on social media today.
Op het Broek said earlier that he was overwhelmed by the amount raised. ,,I really had no idea beforehand what to expect in terms of yield. Kink is a small channel with modest means, so that so many people can find us and support us in this week of action is beyond my wildest dreams.”
Kink made a new start two years ago with Michiel Veenstra, former 3FM DJ, as broadcaster boss. In January this year, during the RadioRing Gala, the station was nominated for best program, best station and afternoon DJ Tim op het Broek for best radio maker.
