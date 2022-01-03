Last Monday, Kink started the so-called Album Top 1000 Zorg, an action week to collect money for healthcare staff. Kink DJ Tim op het Broek played music eighteen hours a day for five days, from 6 am to midnight.

Although the target amount was initially 25,000 euros, the counter quickly stood at 40,000 euros. Now it appears that another 17,000 euros have been added. ‘Wow! The final amount of 57,334.23 euros has just been announced at Tim Op het Broek! Thank you so much for a week full of great stories, good music, and your donations!’ let the station know on social media today.