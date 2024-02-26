Fans of Miyazaki and Souls knows well what happened the only time Hidetaka didn't direct a game: Dark Souls 2. If we compare this title with the plethora of games released under his hand – such as Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, Elden Ring – it is quite clear how important the director's hand is behind such complex titles. Yet, according to what Miyazaki himself said during an interview with IGNthere is a high possibility that future games will have a different director.

The phrase came when talking about the future of FromSoftware: to all effects Miyazaki has clearly explained that all this is aimed at allowing the company to have, in the near future, new directors capable of bringing out new ideas, which they could not do if supervision were always managed by himself.

In the interview Miyazaki he also referred to these games as Souls-ish: if in fact it was very easy at the time to fit games like Dark Souls and Demon's Souls into the definition of “Souls”, now that the titles are changing and diversifying, a broader container is needed.

During the interview Miyazaki also clarified his thoughts on Dark Souls 2: despite being seen by everyone as the black sheep of FromSoftware games, the director explained that it was fundamental to study some connections and get some ideas that then led to the games that came after.

In short, the heart of the concept is that in the future we could have gods new Souls (or if you prefer, Souls-ish) without Miyazaki at the helmprecisely to allow the birth of new challenges (and new nightmares) to be experienced.

Finally, one of the last questions was about Bloodborne: Miyazaki, however, immediately clarified that the IP in question is not from FromSoftware, which is why he absolutely cannot talk about it (unfortunately).



