The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's main ally and in power since 1994, announced this Sunday (25) that he will run for re-election in 2025.

“I'm going, I'm going, I'm going. Tell them (opponents) that I'm going to run,” declared the president, whose re-election in 2020 sparked the biggest protests against the government in the history of the former Soviet republic.

In statements reproduced by the state news agency BELTALukashenko stated that re-election is “very important” for him.

“No person, no responsible president, abandons the people who fight for him,” said the official after voting in the parliamentary and municipal elections in Belarus, which were boycotted by the opposition.

Lukashenko, whose re-election in 2020 was not recognized by the West, said he will not allow his detractors to carry out a change of power.

The dictator also stated that he cannot “leave tomorrow” because that would be a betrayal of the country. At the same time, he admitted that there is still a year to go until the next presidential elections and that many things “could change” between now and then.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, had already called for a boycott of the parliamentary elections, in which, according to the authorities, 43.64% of the electorate had already voted this Sunday (25).

Regarding the recognition of these elections, Lukashenko said that Belarus does not need Western approval.

Last week, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced the country's new cooperation with Russia for next year.

According to Khrenin, the two countries will carry out joint military exercises, the result of an agreement signed in 2009. “That year, our governments decided that every two years some type of exercise should be carried out on the territory of one of the countries”, he explained, without provide additional details about new operations.

In March last year, the two allied leaders entered into a partnership for the deployment of Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country, which accelerated the integration of defense policy in recent years.

In 2022, when Russian and Belarusian forces carried out joint operations, part of the troops crossed the Ukrainian border and the invasion from Moscow to Kiev began.